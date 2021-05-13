Geneva Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 26,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.93.

In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 6,707 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total transaction of $654,066.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,854,605.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $722,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 367,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,907,357.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 331,411 shares of company stock worth $28,358,009. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EW stock opened at $87.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.98, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $66.23 and a 1 year high of $98.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.39.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

