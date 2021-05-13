Geneva Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Geneva Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 526.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 72.6% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,048 shares of company stock valued at $7,936,729. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.63.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $250.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.52 billion, a PE ratio of 50.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.61 and a fifty-two week high of $261.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.