Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 6,170 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Geneva Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 132,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,170 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $20,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.6% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.4% during the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 27.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 64,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 14,043 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 67,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Longbow Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.55.

Shares of MCHP opened at $139.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.46, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $81.09 and a 52-week high of $166.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.52 and its 200-day moving average is $143.82.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.413 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

In other news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total value of $368,702.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,115 shares of company stock worth $1,257,994 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

