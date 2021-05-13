Geodrill (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) Given New $3.25 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Geodrill (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Geodrill from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

GDLLF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.95. The company had a trading volume of 35,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,962. Geodrill has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.39.

Geodrill Company Profile

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

