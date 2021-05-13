George H. Ellis Sells 16,562 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Director George H. Ellis sold 16,562 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $409,578.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,378.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Liquidity Services stock opened at $27.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.73 and a beta of 1.20. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.13.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $61.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.37 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LQDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,336,000 after purchasing an additional 28,585 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 214,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 109,110 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 511.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 22,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 30,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

