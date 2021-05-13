Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.36

Shares of Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.36 and traded as high as C$0.43. Glacier Media shares last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 185,503 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.77 million and a PE ratio of -3.38.

Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$41.71 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Glacier Media Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Glacier Media news, Director Geoffrey Lawson Scott acquired 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$820,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,455,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,006,919.

About Glacier Media (TSE:GVC)

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. It offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; produces digital technical resource and audit guides for use in environmental health and safety audits; and operates REW.ca, a real estate listings and property information portal.

