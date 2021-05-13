Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLT opened at $14.22 on Monday. Glatfelter has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $19.48. The stock has a market cap of $632.11 million, a PE ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average of $16.50.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $225.67 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Glatfelter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio is 72.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,137,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,404,000 after buying an additional 353,486 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 918,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after buying an additional 7,555 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 703,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,073,000 after buying an additional 74,650 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Glatfelter by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 634,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 102,771 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Glatfelter by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 536,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 218,604 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate, consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

