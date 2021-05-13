Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Roth Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $128.00 to $124.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Global Blood Therapeutics traded as low as $35.67 and last traded at $35.67, with a volume of 2093 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.60.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GBT. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.89.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,324,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 283.3% during the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period.

The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.71. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.20). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.43% and a negative net margin of 332.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.