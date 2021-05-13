Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.870-8.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.55 billion-$7.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.57 billion.

Shares of GPN stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $196.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,522,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,150. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $153.33 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.63. The company has a market cap of $58.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

GPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point downgraded Global Payments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $217.70.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total transaction of $99,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,346.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total value of $2,440,399.39. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,231,757. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

