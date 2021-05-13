Gnosis One Day Volume Reaches $5.33 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. Gnosis has a total market capitalization of $381.47 million and approximately $5.33 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gnosis coin can now be purchased for $253.54 or 0.00510770 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gnosis has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00086838 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00019039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $509.69 or 0.01026821 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00068749 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.57 or 0.00111946 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00061794 BTC.

Gnosis Coin Profile

Gnosis (GNO) is a coin. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 coins. The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official message board is medium.com/gnosis-pm. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Buying and Selling Gnosis

