goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$170.60.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GSY. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of goeasy to C$167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of goeasy in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$156.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$140.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$143.00 to C$166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of TSE GSY traded up C$4.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$142.67. The company had a trading volume of 107,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,977. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 16.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$137.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$109.08. The company has a current ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 12.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.64. goeasy has a one year low of C$43.07 and a one year high of C$157.44.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$173.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$170.33 million. Sell-side analysts expect that goeasy will post 11.9100009 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. goeasy’s payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

In other goeasy news, Senior Officer Jason Mullins sold 11,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$127.04, for a total transaction of C$1,404,173.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,682,929.92. Also, Director David Ingram sold 13,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.35, for a total transaction of C$1,835,093.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 192,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$25,346,516.74. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,867 shares of company stock worth $3,988,371.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

