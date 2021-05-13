GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.41 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. GoHealth updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of GOCO stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.56. 5,322,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,891. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.75. GoHealth has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $26.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOCO. Raymond James lowered their price target on GoHealth from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of GoHealth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.73.

In related news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 75,000 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 167,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,649.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anita Pramoda purchased 10,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $103,596.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,527.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

