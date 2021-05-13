Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Shares Gap Down to $42.99

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $42.99, but opened at $38.92. Golden Entertainment shares last traded at $39.59, with a volume of 208 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GDEN. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley started coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 2.66.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.53. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 43.76% and a negative net margin of 17.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lyle Berman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $4,992,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,233,649.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 36.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDEN. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 9.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 48.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.