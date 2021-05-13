Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at BTIG Research

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) had its price objective upped by BTIG Research from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGL opened at $8.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.76. Golden Ocean Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Golden Ocean Group had a negative net margin of 17.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $168.71 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOGL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,392,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 1,473.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,446,289 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227,297 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 233.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 974,093 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 681,746 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,012,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.