Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) VP Scott Lefever Sells 24,768 Shares of Stock

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) VP Scott Lefever sold 24,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $117,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,859.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

GTIM stock opened at $3.72 on Thursday. Good Times Restaurants Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $6.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.22.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. Good Times Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 12.67%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Good Times Restaurants stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 534,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.22% of Good Times Restaurants worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

