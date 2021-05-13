Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Graco were worth $4,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Graco by 503.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $4,153,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 13,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $976,217.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at $976,217.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,929 shares of company stock valued at $13,330,699. 4.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GGG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

NYSE:GGG opened at $74.40 on Thursday. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.79 and a 12 month high of $79.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.47%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

