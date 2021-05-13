Gratus Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Gratus Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron stock opened at $107.37 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.