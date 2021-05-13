Graviocoin (GIO) Price Down 15.5% Over Last Week

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $4.46 million and $205.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0619 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $327.93 or 0.00643599 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007341 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007094 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000176 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.