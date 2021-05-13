Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Gravity stock opened at $101.17 on Monday. Gravity has a 12-month low of $39.52 and a 12-month high of $239.90. The company has a market cap of $703.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of -0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.43.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The firm had revenue of $100.63 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gravity in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gravity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gravity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Gravity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Gravity in the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. 7.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gravity

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games mainly in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game.

