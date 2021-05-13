Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of GRAY traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.67. The stock had a trading volume of 28,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,229. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.96. Graybug Vision has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $37.88.

Get Graybug Vision alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GRAY shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Graybug Vision from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Graybug Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Graybug Vision from $14.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graybug Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

About Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Graybug Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graybug Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.