Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 259,564 PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 259,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $17,357,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 15,586 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFSI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $56.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.22. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $70.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%. The business had revenue of $944.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.36%.

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $1,002,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emily Ann Youssouf sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $599,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,166,474 shares of company stock valued at $72,939,758 and have sold 278,210 shares valued at $17,179,183. Company insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

