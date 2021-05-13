Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys 3,451 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of The Timken worth $16,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TKR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 361,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,329,000 after buying an additional 23,054 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Timken by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 341.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after buying an additional 37,632 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in The Timken by 4.7% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Timken by 85.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 36,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.52, for a total transaction of $3,322,542.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,040,629.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $248,123.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,024 shares of company stock worth $13,677,220 over the last quarter. 11.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TKR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI downgraded The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

TKR stock opened at $86.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $34.46 and a 1-year high of $92.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.09 million. The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The Timken’s payout ratio is 25.22%.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

