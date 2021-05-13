Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys 516 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $12,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $1,711,000. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 199.9% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $6,588,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $405,000. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $20,040,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.13.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $293.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.56. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.52 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

