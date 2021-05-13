Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $11.63 Million Stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 635,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,013 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.42% of Tronox worth $11,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TROX. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 471,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 235,017 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tronox during the first quarter valued at about $1,199,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Tronox in the fourth quarter worth about $503,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tronox by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $542,000. 54.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TROX opened at $22.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.65. Tronox Holdings plc has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $23.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. Tronox had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $891.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Tronox’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

TROX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Tronox news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman sold 16,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $297,624.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,440,896.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 17,575 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $322,325.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,781,785.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,901 shares of company stock worth $1,964,852 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

