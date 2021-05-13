Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $13.91 Million Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,890 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Zendesk worth $13,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zendesk by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,294,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,043,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,316 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,992,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $285,182,000 after acquiring an additional 923,694 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,684,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,100,000 after purchasing an additional 123,329 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,289,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,519,000 after purchasing an additional 56,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 747.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,241,000 after buying an additional 975,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZEN. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.47.

In related news, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total value of $122,002.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,610,377.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.35, for a total value of $352,654.15. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,872 shares of company stock worth $26,867,404. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZEN stock opened at $132.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of -84.58 and a beta of 1.27. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.92 and a 52-week high of $166.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.75 and its 200 day moving average is $139.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.