Great Lakes Advisors LLC Invests $15.32 Million in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 173,720 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $15,324,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 7.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Micron Technology by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 98.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MU opened at $76.80 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $86.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $397,025.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,488,313.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $704,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,265,924.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,507 shares of company stock worth $6,024,523. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MU. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.74.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

