Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 32,690 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,640 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 32,690 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Amedisys worth $18,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,980,184 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,167,506,000 after buying an additional 92,634 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Amedisys by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,560,457 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $457,729,000 after purchasing an additional 52,343 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,137,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $333,675,000 after purchasing an additional 82,251 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 24.2% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 917,898 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $243,050,000 after purchasing an additional 178,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 642,696 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $188,523,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Shares of AMED stock opened at $260.00 on Thursday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.42 and a 52-week high of $325.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.10, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $273.17 and its 200-day moving average is $273.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $135,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.40, for a total value of $253,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,953 shares of company stock valued at $787,246. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark increased their target price on Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.00.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.