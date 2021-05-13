Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Senior Officer Sells C$156,204.38 in Stock

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.33, for a total value of C$156,204.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$28,298.42.

Bradley John Fedorchuk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

On Wednesday, February 24th, Bradley John Fedorchuk purchased 3,200 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$27.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,904.00.

Shares of GWO stock remained flat at $C$36.32 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 665,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.63, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a current ratio of 15.84. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a one year low of C$19.13 and a one year high of C$36.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$16.86 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 3.4200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is 55.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GWO shares. CIBC increased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$36.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Great-West Lifeco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$35.85.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.