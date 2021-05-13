Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Roth Capital

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) had its price target cut by Roth Capital from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Green Plains from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Plains presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

Get Green Plains alerts:

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $27.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.09. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.87. Green Plains has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $32.57.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.93 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Green Plains will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James F. Crowley sold 16,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $510,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,143.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Mapes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $313,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,343.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $934,450. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 2.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 23,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 99.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.