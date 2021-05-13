Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $43.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.91% from the stock’s previous close.

GTBIF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $46.00 to $71.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.25 price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GTBIF traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.47. The stock had a trading volume of 557,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,752. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.42. Green Thumb Industries has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $39.11.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

