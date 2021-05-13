Greenleaf Trust Acquires Shares of 4,138 Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,223,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,917 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,930,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,254 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,224,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,586,000 after buying an additional 699,084 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,914,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,040.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 549,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,353,000 after buying an additional 500,982 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHM stock opened at $74.64 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $44.23 and a 52 week high of $79.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.68.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.