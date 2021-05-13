Greenleaf Trust Buys 204 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 21.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,162 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Waters were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Waters in the first quarter worth $82,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 187.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total transaction of $421,296.00. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.56.

WAT opened at $303.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $298.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.26. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $171.38 and a 12 month high of $320.39.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.81 million. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

