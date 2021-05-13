Greenleaf Trust Buys 338 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Welltower were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,474,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,667 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 8.3% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 105,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 8,109 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Welltower by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 39,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 19,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $71.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.08 and a 12-month high of $77.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.08.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.10.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

