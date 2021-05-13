Greenleaf Trust Buys 931 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its stake in Valero Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 48,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 42,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy stock opened at $79.97 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,664.78, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.94.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

