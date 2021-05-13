Greenleaf Trust Buys New Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CDW by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in CDW by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in CDW by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CDW news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $386,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,684.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total transaction of $646,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,518,866.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $1,600,435 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $163.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $93.75 and a 12 month high of $184.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.68.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

CDW declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.58%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.50.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

