Greenleaf Trust Grows Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.4% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 255,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,486,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.6% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 233.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 15.2% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 53,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $103.72 on Thursday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.53 and a 200 day moving average of $90.26.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.89%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FBHS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

In other news, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $1,964,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $299,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,769,291. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

