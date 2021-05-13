Greenleaf Trust Has $301,000 Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 13.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $289,148.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 2,168,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $80,768,048.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,731.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,379,293 shares of company stock valued at $89,073,437 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Roth Capital upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.06.

MGM stock opened at $37.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.15 and a 200-day moving average of $33.42. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.30%.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

