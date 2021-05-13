Greg J. Thor Sells 1,880 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Stock

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) CAO Greg J. Thor sold 1,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $52,959.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,088.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:OFC opened at $26.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $28.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.33.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 9.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 54.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OFC shares. Truist upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 131.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 128,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 72,892 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 900.8% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,584,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,721,000 after buying an additional 5,926,466 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 127,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 171,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 8,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

