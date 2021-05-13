Gregory Scott Floerke Sells 2,500 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Stock

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,921. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE MPLX opened at $28.01 on Thursday. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $28.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.70. The firm has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 2.01.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.60) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 135.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Mplx’s payout ratio is 118.53%.

MPLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Mplx by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 455,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,673,000 after buying an additional 11,839 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at about $619,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Mplx by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,615,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,043,000 after buying an additional 694,837 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in Mplx by 1.4% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 59,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Mplx by 721.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

