Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Trading 5.7% Higher

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)’s stock price traded up 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.93 and last traded at $34.91. 32,776 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 965,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.03.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Grocery Outlet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.87 and its 200-day moving average is $39.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $752.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.15 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $74,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,932.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,992 shares of company stock valued at $12,387,222 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,354,000 after buying an additional 675,706 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 8,794,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,173,000 after buying an additional 1,347,685 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,701,000 after buying an additional 362,726 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 61.8% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,204,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,007,000 after buying an additional 1,987,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 14.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,253,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,116,000 after buying an additional 276,934 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

