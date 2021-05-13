Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Group 1 Automotive has decreased its dividend by 38.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $156.77 on Thursday. Group 1 Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $41.60 and a fifty-two week high of $175.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.49. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive will post 18.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Benchmark upped their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Group 1 Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.83.

In related news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total value of $3,386,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,175,055.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total value of $255,390.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,534,490.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,635,455 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

