Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) PT Raised to $35.00

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the coupon company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Groupon from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Groupon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

GRPN stock opened at $45.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.58. Groupon has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $64.69.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The coupon company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.35. The company had revenue of $263.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.87 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.63) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Groupon will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRPN. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter valued at $50,301,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter valued at $912,000. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter valued at $16,718,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Groupon by 2,995.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 420,252 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $15,968,000 after acquiring an additional 406,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Groupon by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 432,039 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $16,415,000 after acquiring an additional 148,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

