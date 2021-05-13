Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Stanley J. Meresman Sells 4,934 Shares

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.01, for a total transaction of $656,271.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,158.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

GH opened at $113.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.65 and a beta of 0.57. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.31 and a 12 month high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. The business had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guardant Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.09.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 422.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Guardant Health by 895.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

