GVO Asset Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 134 DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 134 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 191.9% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 50,626 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,717,000 after purchasing an additional 33,283 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 576 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.94.

DexCom stock traded down $4.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $329.05. The stock had a trading volume of 12,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.63 and a fifty-two week high of $456.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $379.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $366.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 139.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $14,784,421. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

