GVO Asset Management Ltd Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

GVO Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,120 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,813 shares during the period. D.R. Horton makes up approximately 2.2% of GVO Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. GVO Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,480,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,742,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 816,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,300,000 after acquiring an additional 375,846 shares in the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,215,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,907,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,433,000 after acquiring an additional 275,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

DHI traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,774. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.82 and a twelve month high of $106.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.41.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $426,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,172.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,419 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,096 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

