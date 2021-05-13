GVO Asset Management Ltd Invests $121,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 227 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $546.87. The stock had a trading volume of 126,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,162,685. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $303.79 and a fifty-two week high of $648.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $579.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $546.76. The firm has a market cap of $340.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.84.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

