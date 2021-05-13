GVO Asset Management Ltd Invests $75,000 in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PDD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter worth about $659,086,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Pinduoduo by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,394,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,053 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Pinduoduo by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,312,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,466 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Pinduoduo by 392.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,731,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Pinduoduo by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,107,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,580 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PDD traded down $6.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.53. 192,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,425,551. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.02 and a 12-month high of $212.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.82 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.62.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinduoduo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.43.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

