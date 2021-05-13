GVO Asset Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 348 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000. Deere & Company comprises about 0.1% of GVO Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $1,006,240,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,219 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Deere & Company by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,204,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,010,000 after purchasing an additional 463,298 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its stake in Deere & Company by 238.9% in the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 606,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,314,000 after purchasing an additional 427,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,361,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.00.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $3.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $377.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,539. The firm has a market cap of $118.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $117.85 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $376.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.15.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

