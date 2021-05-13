GVO Asset Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 503 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 503 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in salesforce.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CRM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital raised shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Nord/LB downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.49.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.79, for a total value of $919,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,264,293.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $143,230.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,577,392.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,635 shares of company stock valued at $40,124,503 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRM traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $212.53. 140,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,733,337. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.38 and a 200 day moving average of $228.82. The company has a market capitalization of $196.00 billion, a PE ratio of 55.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $164.57 and a 1-year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

