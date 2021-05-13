GYL Financial Synergies LLC Buys Shares of 3,486 Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,721,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,980,000 after buying an additional 23,862 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,472,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,798,000 after buying an additional 11,669 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,144,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,992,000 after acquiring an additional 158,263 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 69.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 826,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,051,000 after acquiring an additional 339,198 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,377,000 after purchasing an additional 303,321 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.75, for a total transaction of $245,143.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,736,466.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 756 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $114,428.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,538,226.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,472 shares of company stock valued at $20,697,305 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $147.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,500. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.73. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.12 and a twelve month high of $163.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.